KOKOMO, Ind. (WOWO) — An elderly Kokomo woman has been sentenced to three years of probation for taking her late husband’s Social Security benefits.

According to the Department of Justice, Rebecca Fields was able to get the funding by acting as a “representative payee” for her husband.

The problem, though, is that he died in 2006. So, between 2007 and 2022, she pretended that he was still alive to get more than $230,000 in benefits.

Fields is expected to pay that money back in restitution.