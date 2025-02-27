Wisconsin Teen Arrested After Involvement In Anderson Death

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Anderson Police say a Wisconsin teenager has been arrested for his role in a shooting that left one woman dead earlier this month.

Officers believe 19-year-old Rashawn Samuels was involved in an incident on South Madison Avenue that left 26-year-old Dayla Swain dead.

Samuels already had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

The APD notes that “other persons of interest are being actively pursued.”

If you know anything about this, please contact Anderson Detectives Brett Webb or Travis Thompson, or call Crime Stoppers.