Indiana GOP Files Brief Against Prospective Candidate

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Republican State Committee has filed an amicus brief supporting a law that limits who can run under major party banners in Indiana.

The brief filed last week centers around U.S. Senate candidate John Rust, who is challenging the statute because it prevents him from filing as a Republican against party favorite Jim Banks, a U.S. Representative. The 2021 law bars primary ballot access unless a candidate’s two most recent primary votes match the party they wish to represent a measure that a Marion County Superior Judge ruled was unconstitutional in December.

Banks and Rust are seeking to succeed U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, also a Republican, who is pursuing the governor’s office in the 2024 cycle.