Purdue Fort Wayne Offering Multiple FAFSA Help Sessions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s biggest college is offering FAFSA Help Sessions soon. The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as FAFSA is often difficult to navigate when it comes to its language and Purdue-Fort Wane is in turn offering several help sessions for those who have questions regarding the filing.

Filing the FAFSA helps determine a student’s eligibility for state and federal financial aid. Indiana lawmakers last year passed legislation requiring high school seniors to file the FAFSA or opt out by April 15.

The help sessions will take place on January 10th & 18th, and February 7th and 20th within the Classic Ballroom inside the Walb Student Union. You can register for any of the help sessions here.