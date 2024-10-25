Indiana governor candidates square off in final debate

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — The October 24th debate for Indiana governor was much of what you’ve heard before: extreme political tickets, too much big government, and commonsense laws for commonsense Hoosiers.

Democrat Jennifer McCormick, Republican Mike Braun and Libertarian Donald Rainwater gathered together for one hour to debate issues submitted to the Indiana Debate Commission. The issues ranged from protecting well-paying jobs to affordable housing, education policies to property taxes, and everything in between.

For many voters, the make-it or break-it issues come down to things like property taxes, education, abortion, gun laws, and the legalization of marijuana.

Overall, McCormick pushed her “commonsense” plans for parent/child school choice, bringing back previous gun permit and carry laws, and restoring reproductive rights in Indiana to Roe v. Wade levels.

Braun hammered home his past as a businessman and what he calls a clean, bipartisan record as U.S. Senator to persuade voters that he can handle the financial burdens of property taxes and state surplus, while also creating competition and choice within schools. Braun also stood by Indiana’s near total abortion ban, calling the exceptions reasonable and vetted.

Donald Rainwater preached the importance of keeping government from growing and keeping it out of your life. Rainwater stood by the immediate legalization of all forms of pot and working towards the eventual elimination of the property tax system in Indiana.

Election Day is November 5th.