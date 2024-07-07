Indiana has some of nation’s safest roads

A new study shows Indiana has some of America’s safest roads.

The study, conducted by Tires Easy, has revealed the states whose motorists require the best tires to navigate the roads. Experts stress that poor road conditions significantly increase the risk of accidents and tire damage.

Indiana ranks second out of 50 states, with nearly 97% of roadways qualifying as being in “acceptable” condition.

The study analyzed Bureau of Transportation data to establish where drivers are most likely to encounter unacceptable road conditions, where tire quality will be paramount to vehicle maintenance, and, most importantly, safety. The data concerning the miles of road in each state, and the number of those considered ‘acceptable’, was processed to calculate states with the highest proportion of roads in unacceptable condition.

The data revealed Hawaii as the state whose motorists require the best tires. In the Aloha State, of the 1,550 miles of roads, almost 600 miles are considered to be in unacceptable condition. Percentage-wise, just 61.3% of Hawaiian roads are acceptable, meaning 36.7% are unacceptable. This is the worst ratio throughout the US, meaning Hawaiian drivers require the best tires nationwide.