Indiana Jail Worker Admits to Stealing $20K From Commissary Fund, Federal Case Moves Forward

STARKE COUNTY, IND. (WOWO) A former employee of the Starke County Sheriff’s Department has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges after admitting she stole more than $20,000 from a jail commissary fund, according to reporting from WSBT 22 and partner outlet WKVI Radio.

The case centers on Pamela McDonald, who worked as a jail matron and is accused of siphoning money from inmate commissary accounts over a nearly year-long period.

HOW THE THEFT ALLEGEDLY HAPPENED

Investigators say the misconduct occurred between August 2022 and May 2023, during which McDonald allegedly carried out at least 19 unauthorized withdrawals.

Authorities say the funds were transferred directly into her personal bank account, bypassing jail financial controls.

The commissary fund, typically used for inmate purchases such as hygiene products and snacks, is closely monitored due to its reliance on public trust and institutional oversight.

GUILTY PLEA ENTERED UNDER AGREEMENT

According to WKVI Radio reporting cited by WSBT 22, McDonald has now admitted to the thefts as part of a federal plea agreement.

By pleading guilty to wire fraud, she acknowledges using electronic financial transactions to carry out the alleged scheme.

Sentencing details have not yet been publicly released, but federal wire fraud charges can carry significant penalties, including potential prison time, restitution, and supervised release depending on sentencing guidelines.

CASE BACKGROUND

McDonald’s role as a jail matron placed her in a position of responsibility over certain administrative and inmate-related functions, including access tied to commissary operations.

Authorities have not indicated whether additional internal control failures contributed to the alleged theft or whether others may face scrutiny in connection with the case.

WHY IT MATTERS

Commissary funds in correctional facilities are considered sensitive accounts because they directly impact inmate welfare and are often funded through family deposits and small institutional margins.

Cases involving alleged misuse of those funds typically prompt broader reviews of financial safeguards and auditing procedures within jail systems.

BOTTOM LINE

In Starke County, a former jail employee is now admitting to federal wire fraud after prosecutors say she stole more than $20,000 from an inmate commissary fund through repeated unauthorized withdrawals. Pamela McDonald has entered a guilty plea under a federal agreement, and sentencing is expected to follow as the case moves through the U.S. District Court system.