“Tone-Deaf” Tax Debate Emerges as Michigan Lawmakers Advance $88B Budget

LANSING, Mich. — A major budget standoff is now underway in Michigan after state Senate Democrats narrowly approved an $88.1 billion spending plan that omits Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed new tax increases — setting up a final, high-stakes negotiation with the Republican-led House.

Reporting from Bridge Michigan’s Jordyn Hermani indicates the Senate passed the budget in a 19–18 vote Thursday, following a series of party-line votes earlier in the week that advanced both education and general government spending measures.

The plan includes a $25 billion education budget and a $63 billion general government budget, while shifting existing revenue sources to help cover rising Medicaid costs rather than adopting new tax measures.

WHITMER’S “SIN TAX” PROPOSAL LEFT OUT

At the center of the dispute is Gov. Whitmer’s proposal to raise roughly $800 million in new revenue through increased taxes on tobacco products, vaping, and digital advertising.

The administration argued those so-called “sin taxes” were necessary to help offset an expected multibillion-dollar Medicaid funding shortfall tied to federal budget changes associated with President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025.

But Senate Democrats ultimately rejected the proposal, signaling resistance to any immediate tax increases amid economic concerns.

Instead, lawmakers opted to reallocate existing funding streams to stabilize Medicaid spending.

DEMOCRATS SPLIT OVER TAX STRATEGY

The vote highlights growing tension between Gov. Whitmer’s administration and Democratic lawmakers in Lansing over how to close projected budget gaps.

State Sen. Sarah Anthony, a Democrat from Lansing who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, acknowledged concerns about raising taxes during a period of economic strain.

“We have not contemplated new revenue, particularly those sin taxes the governor has put forward, but we’re open to that conversation,” Anthony said, according to reporting from Bridge Michigan’s Jordyn Hermani. “We want to be sure that we’re being mindful of what revenue options are there and whether they’re impacting working families.”

Anthony also warned that the optics of new tax hikes could be politically difficult.

Raising taxes while “people are hurting” across Michigan, she said, may be “tone-deaf.”

NEXT PHASE: HOUSE VS. SENATE NEGOTIATIONS

The Senate’s approval now sets up formal negotiations with the Republican-controlled House, which passed its own version of a state budget on April 23.

Both chambers must reconcile differences before Michigan’s July 1 constitutional deadline, when a finalized budget is required.

The divide is significant: while the Senate plan avoids new taxes, the Whitmer administration continues to warn that without additional revenue, Medicaid funding pressures could intensify in the coming fiscal year.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The outcome of these negotiations will determine:

How Michigan funds Medicaid amid federal shifts

Whether any version of new “sin taxes” returns to the table

Education funding levels statewide

The overall balance between spending cuts, revenue shifts, and new taxation

BOTTOM LINE

Michigan’s budget process is now entering its most volatile phase: Senate Democrats have approved an $88.1 billion spending plan without Gov. Whitmer’s proposed tax increases, rejecting nearly $800 million in new revenue ideas and setting up a direct confrontation with the House as the July deadline approaches.