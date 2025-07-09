Purdue Military Recognition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University and its campuses are being recognized for their service to military students.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education named Purdue’s main campus in West Lafayette, as well as their Fort Wayne and Northwest campuses, as a top-tier supportive environment for military-affiliated students. They were honored with the state of Indiana’s highest form of achievement, a Tier 1 Collegiate Purple Star of Indiana award.

“This recognition follows our efforts to become the nation’s premier research university in our support of defense and national security,” said Purdue Provost Patrick Wolfe. “In over three dozen areas across our academic enterprise, the commission and the Department of Veterans Affairs noted the engaged work across our campuses to serve the students who serve our nation.”

Purdue is the only four-year institution in Indiana to receive this distinction and they did it in their inaugural year. The university reached a 90% achievement level for the honor in 37 standards across eight categories.

“The Veteran and Military Success Center at Purdue works to support military-affiliated students in a variety of ways — this distinction recognizes that,” said Morgan Gamble, current director of the center. “Our efforts through academic opportunities and student support are at the heart of the Collegiate Purple Star designation.”

Purdue’s online university for working adults, Purdue Global, also received recognition as a Tier 3 institution.