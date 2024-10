DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was hurt on I-69 in DeKalb County on Monday night in a hit-and-run.

DeKalb County police say just after 10 p.m., a pickup truck rear-ended a car near the 322 mile marker of southbound I-69. After the crash, the truck continued south into Allen County.

Police were later notified by Allen County police that they may have located the vehicle involved and towed it away. The search for the driver continues.