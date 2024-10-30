October 30, 2024
Indiana Launches Vote Times App to Reduce Wait Times for Voters in Allen County

by Heather Starr0
("Voting" by Justgrimes, CC BY-SA 2.0)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As the 2024 general election approaches, voters in Allen County and four other Indiana counties can now utilize the new Indiana Vote Times app.

Launched on October 8 and available through November 5, this free app provides real-time updates on wait times at voting centers, helping residents plan their trips and avoid long lines on Election Day. By allowing users to “check in” with their wait time experiences, the app uses aggregated data to calculate estimated wait times, empowering voters to make informed decisions.

The Indiana Vote Times app, developed by the nonprofit organization IN Tech for Progress, aims to streamline the voting experience amid anticipated high turnout. Users can access the app without creating an account, ensuring privacy and ease of use. For more information, voters can visit www.indianavotetimes.org, making it easier than ever to participate in the democratic process.

