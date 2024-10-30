Mother Charged in Fatal Shooting at High School Halloween Party Acknowledges Poor Judgment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A mother is facing serious charges following a shooting at a Halloween party hosted for her daughter’s friend.

42-year-old Joanna Eastes has been charged with neglect of a dependent, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and furnishing alcohol to minors, after a shooting at her Manistee Drive home resulted in the death of 17-year-old Willie Ivy III and injuries to nine others.

According to our partners in news at 21 Alive, police reports indicate Eastes allegedly acknowledged that hosting over 100 attendees, most of whom were underage, was a “bad decision.” While the shooter has not been charged, the investigation revealed that Eastes’ daughter had promoted the event on social media, encouraging attendees to bring their own alcohol and marijuana, leading to a chaotic scene filled with underage drinking and drug use before the gunfire erupted.