Indiana State Police Launches New Wellness Section to Support Troopers, Families, and Retirees

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police has launched a new statewide initiative focused on supporting the health and well-being of its personnel, families, and retirees.

The agency announced the creation of its Wellness Section, a comprehensive program designed to provide physical, mental, emotional, and financial support to those who serve within the department.

Officials say the move reflects a continued investment in the people behind the badge, as law enforcement agencies increasingly recognize the demands placed on officers and staff both on and off the job.

The Wellness Section brings multiple support services together under one umbrella, including Peer Support, Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM), Employee Assistance Program (EAP) services, Chaplaincy, Health Management, and Financial Resiliency resources.

These services are intended to address a wide range of needs — from coping with high-stress situations and critical incidents to maintaining overall wellness and financial stability.

According to state police, specially trained team members will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to assist personnel facing personal or professional challenges. Those team members have received advanced training in areas such as crisis intervention and peer support.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott said the program is ultimately about strengthening both the workforce and the communities they serve.

“This initiative is about taking care of our people so they can continue taking care of the communities we serve,” Scott said. “By investing in the wellness of our troopers, professional staff, and their families, we are strengthening our ability to serve Hoosiers with the level of professionalism and readiness they expect from our Department.”

The Indiana State Police, founded in 1933, says the new section builds on its long-standing commitment to professionalism and public service, while adapting to the evolving needs of modern policing.

Leaders say the Wellness Section will continue to expand over time, with ongoing evaluations to ensure services meet the changing needs of troopers, civilian staff, and retirees.

By prioritizing wellness, the department says it is working to build a more resilient workforce — one better equipped to respond when communities across Indiana need them most.