Indiana Lawmaker Aims To End Statute of Limitations On Sex Crimes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): An Indiana lawmaker is calling for action after several sexual assault survivors said on Tuesday that five years is not enough time for them to heal and process their trauma. Under current Indiana law, prosecutors cannot bring charges against suspects in cases of rape or sexual assault if more than five years have elapsed since the crime happened unless a deadly weapon, such as a firearm, was involved while survivors of child sexual abuse have until they turn 31 to bring charges.

Republican State Senator, Scott Alexander from Muncie, says he filed legislation which would eliminate the statute of limitations for virtually all sex crimes, meaning prosecutors could charge someone years or decades after a crime happened.

The Senate has until the end of the day February 1st to move legislation out of committee.