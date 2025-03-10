March 10, 2025
National News

Indiana Man Shot By Members Of The U.S. Secret Services Sunday

by Network Indiana0
(Source: https://goo.gl/PplAAG License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWO) — The man is 27-year-old Andrew Dawson of North Manchester. Dawson’s car was found parked near 17th and F Streets, and he waved his gun.

That’s when the Secret Service says their team opened fire.

Dawson was then taken to a nearby hospital. How he is doing has not been reported.

The Secret Service says nobody on their team was injured.

President Donald Trump was not in the White House during the shooting. Reports say he was at his Mar-a-Lago home at that time.

Authorities are looking into this.

Related posts

Fiat Chrysler recalls 4.8 million U.S. vehicles, cruise control defect

Brooklyne Beatty

Crackdown On Unpaid Tolls On The Ohio Turnpike Is Coming

David Scheie

Appeals Court opens door to more GM ignition switch lawsuits

AP News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.