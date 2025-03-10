INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana is in for a warm week ahead, with temperatures rising about 15 degrees above normal. Today, expect sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s.

“We are looking at temperatures that are normal for the late April and early May timeframe,” said Andrew White, a forecaster at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. “Temperatures today could go as high as 70 in portions of southern Indiana.”

A cold front will move through central Indiana on Tuesday, bringing a wide range of temperatures. Northern counties will stay in the upper 50s to low 60s, while southern areas could reach the low 70s. The metro area should see highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures climbing toward 70 degrees as a warm front moves north. Wednesday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds, while Thursday may bring a stray shower as a weak system moves by to the south.

Friday will start dry and warm, with temperatures rising into the low 70s, more than 20 degrees above average. However, by Friday night into Saturday, a strong storm system will move in.

“The main timeframe that we’re looking at is Friday night into Saturday,” said White. “The main concerns for that are going to be very gusty winds. We are looking at the potential for wind gusts during the day Saturday to be as high as 40-50 miles an hour.”

The rain will move out by Sunday morning, leaving cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s.

White says that severe weather in March isn’t uncommon during a La Nina pattern, pointing to tornadoes that hit Winchester earlier this month.