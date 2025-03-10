ICE Detains Two Men In Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A video showing ICE agents stopping two Honduran men in Indianapolis is drawing attention. The men were pulled over near 29th Street and I-65 on Feb. 28 while reportedly on their way to work.

The video shows an ICE agent holding the passenger’s wrist and pointing a firearm at him while the driver, speaking Spanish, asks why they were stopped. The agents do not respond but continue ordering the men to open the door. ATF and Homeland Security officers later arrive, and the passenger is removed from the van.

A friend who shared the footage questions the level of force used. Public records show neither man faces criminal charges from the stop. One man’s wife says he had a work permit that may have expired and that he is their family’s primary provider.

Both men were taken to the Marion County Jail before being transferred to an immigration facility. As of Sunday, one remains in custody, while the other was moved to a Louisiana facility used for deportation flights. His wife expects he will be deported to Honduras soon.