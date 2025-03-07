March 7, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana National Guard Faces challenges With Declining Enlistments

by David Scheie0
Photo Supplied - Indiana National Guard

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A bill has been proposed to address these issues by providing benefits for guard members, including increased death benefits and worker’s compensation, as well as educational perks for student-soldiers.

Legislators say the goal of the bill is to support guard members in balancing their service with school and work responsibilities, with provisions to help cover expenses such as room and board and tuition.

It advanced to the Senate floor after receiving unanimous support from a Senate panel.

Related posts

Judge Allows Feticide Charge Against N. Ind. Woman

WOWO News

Man Arrested After Hit and Run in Indianapolis

WOWO News

Highway Crews Prepare for Pothole Season

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.