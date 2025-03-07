Indiana National Guard Faces challenges With Declining Enlistments

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — A bill has been proposed to address these issues by providing benefits for guard members, including increased death benefits and worker’s compensation, as well as educational perks for student-soldiers.

Legislators say the goal of the bill is to support guard members in balancing their service with school and work responsibilities, with provisions to help cover expenses such as room and board and tuition.

It advanced to the Senate floor after receiving unanimous support from a Senate panel.