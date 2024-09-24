Indiana National Guard to deploy 600 soldiers to Middle East

CAMP ATTERBURY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — The Indiana National Guard says around 600 soldiers will head to the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield.

They will leave this week for Fort Cavazos in Texas where they will train for about a month.

Operation Spartan Shield is a U.S. operation “to strengthen defense relationships and build partner capacity through leader engagements, multinational exercises and response planning.”

The Hoosier soldiers will be deployed for 12 months.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana National Guard Adj Gen. Dale Lyles are set to speak at a send off tomorrow at Camp Atterbury.