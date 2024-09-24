Proposed casino reveals target location near New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Residents in New Haven poured into a public hearing on a proposed casino Monday night.

The casino belongs to Full House Resorts, who pitched moving their Rising Star Casino to New Haven.

The company announced the proposed location, which is just off I-469 near Harper and South Doyle Roads.

Our partners in news at 21Alive say residents have divided opinions on whether the casino would be a good addition to Allen County.

Leaders at the meeting stressed that the casino is a privately funded project, and no decisions were made Monday night.