One Person Stabbed Over Moped Dispute

ANDERSON, Ind. (WOWO) — Anderson Police believe a 16-year-old boy is responsible for a Sunday night stabbing.

Officers say 21-year-old Landon Ray checked himself into a hospital emergency room after getting a “non-life-threatening laceration.”

He had been stabbed on West 10th Street around 11:45 p.m.

At this time, they believe he and the 16-year-old had been disputing over a stolen moped when the stabbing occurred.

The boy was soon taken into custody, but police are still investigating.

If you know anything about this, please contact the Anderson Police Department, or call Crime Stoppers.