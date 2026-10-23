Indiana officials warn of phone scam targeting professional license holders

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita are warning Hoosiers about a phone scam involving callers impersonating employees of the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.

According to the state, scammers are using spoofed phone numbers to make calls appear to come from the agency while attempting to obtain personal information.

The agency says it will not request Social Security numbers over the phone in this manner, threaten license suspension or legal action, or demand immediate payment.

Braun and Rokita are urging residents to be cautious of calls that create a sense of urgency, request personal or financial information, or claim a professional license is at risk unless the recipient acts immediately.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call should avoid sharing personal information, hang up and contact the agency directly using the verified contact information at in.gov/pla.

Hoosiers who suspect they have encountered a scam can also file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office online or call 1-800-382-5516.

State officials encourage licensed professionals and members of the public to share the warning with colleagues and other license holders.