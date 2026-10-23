Northern Indiana Anodize expands Fort Wayne operations, boosts production capacity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Northern Indiana Anodize is expanding its Fort Wayne operations, investing in new equipment to increase production capacity and create local job opportunities.

The aluminum anodizing company says the expansion will increase production capacity by 40% to 50% and help reduce customer lead times as demand grows in industries including solar energy and architectural building products.

The investment marks a transition for the company from a small business to a midsized manufacturer. NIA is also introducing a refreshed brand identity and a new website.

Based in Fort Wayne, Northern Indiana Anodize is ISO 9001-certified and provides sulfuric, architectural and PTFE anodized finishes. Its customers include manufacturers in the architectural, solar and energy, marine, industrial and automotive industries.

Company CFO Matt Rupp said the expansion reflects both the company’s growth and its connection to the community.

“This isn’t just NIA growing. This is NIA and the community growing together,” Rupp said.

NIA plans to celebrate the expansion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony involving Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and community partners. The event will include refreshments, giveaways and tours of the expanded facility in small groups.

Visitors taking part in the tours are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes. Safety glasses will be provided by the company.