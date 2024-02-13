Indiana Prepares for First Total Solar Eclipse in Seven Years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind, (WOWO) – Indiana is gearing up to host eclipse enthusiasts from across the nation on Monday, April 8, for the first total solar eclipse in seven years.

With nearly 4 million residents living within the path of totality, the state is expected to welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The eclipse’s path will span from Evansville to the outskirts of Fort Wayne, entering southwest Indiana at 3:01 p.m. EDT/2:01 p.m. CDT and exiting to the northeast at 3:12 p.m. EDT/2:12 p.m. CDT. Other areas will experience a partial eclipse of at least 90 percent totality from approximately 1:30 p.m. EDT/12:30 p.m. CDT to 4:30 p.m. EDT/3:30 p.m. CDT.

To ensure a smooth experience, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) and the Indiana State Police (ISP) have issued guidelines:

Plan your viewing site and route using the INDOT TrafficWise app or website.

Anticipate increased traffic and congestion.

Drive safely, pack essentials, and ensure your vehicle is prepared.

Avoid travel during the eclipse if possible, and exit the roadway safely to view the event.

After the eclipse, plan transportation in advance and dispose of trash responsibly.

INDOT will limit road closures and restrictions where possible and suspend oversize and overweight permits temporarily. For updates, visit the INDOT TrafficWise website or app.