Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post Thanksgiving Week Patrol Results

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana State Police Troopers from the Fort Wayne Post had a busy Thanksgiving week as they carried out targeted patrols aimed at improving safety during one of the year’s heaviest travel periods.

The enforcement effort began Monday, Nov. 24, with a special patrol focused on reckless and dangerous driving. During that one-day assignment, troopers issued 40 tickets and 37 warnings. Six drivers were found to be operating with suspended licenses, one had never been licensed, and another did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers also arrested a wanted person and investigated one crash.

A second round of enhanced patrols ran from Wednesday, Nov. 26, through Friday, Nov. 28, with troopers concentrating on spotting intoxicated and dangerous drivers. Over those three days, officers issued 32 tickets and 133 warnings. They made 12 drug-related arrests, one arrest for habitual traffic violations, one arrest on an outstanding warrant, and one arrest for operating while intoxicated.

The final weekend of the holiday period brought winter weather, keeping troopers busy responding to roadway incidents across the district. On Saturday and Sunday, they handled 28 crashes, 23 slide-offs, and assisted with 17 abandoned or stranded vehicles.

All activity occurred within the eleven-county Fort Wayne District. State Police officials thanked the troopers for their work and for sacrificing time with family and friends to keep roadways safe for Hoosiers and holiday travelers.