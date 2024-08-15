August 15, 2024
Indiana State Police launch initiative for long-term missing persons

NORTHEAST INDIANA – The Indiana State Police is leading an initiative to help resolve long term missing persons cases in Indiana.

ISP says investigative technology has advanced significantly over the past several years allowing them to use science to help resolve some of those cases.

Police are starting with northeast Indiana but will soon expand this initiative incrementally in other parts of the state.

ISP is asking families in northeast Indiana that have a long-term missing person in their family to contact them at (833) 466-2653.

Family members calling the hotline are asked to leave their name, phone number, the name of the missing relative, and the city or county from which they were reported missing.

Family members can also email the requested information to: ispcoldcase@isp.in.gov

