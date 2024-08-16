August 16, 2024
Indiana teachers: Diploma requirements still not good enough

WESTFIELD, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — As the state has unveiled a revision of its plan for high school graduation requirements, teachers in Westfield say that the revision is better, but still not up to proper standards.

The state tossed out its two-tier plan for GPS diplomas.

Instead, the state will revert back to a singular diploma like there is now, but they will offer Honor Seals that students choose to pursue.

Westfield teachers say the proposed plan is too vague on what students can choose to do and what they should be required to do to graduate.

