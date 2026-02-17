Indiana State Police Review School Bus Incident

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Elkhart police are investigating whether a school bus driver from Elkhart Community Schools was under the influence while transporting students.

According to WNDU 16 News Now, the incident was reported by another staff member on January 23. The Indiana State Police Commercial Motor Vehicle Division, which handles school bus inspections and commercial vehicle oversight, is conducting the investigation.

The bus driver has been placed on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the review. Elkhart Community Schools said it is cooperating fully with law enforcement and is also conducting an internal review of procedures related to the incident.

Authorities say once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office for potential criminal review. The school district emphasized that student safety remains a top priority.