Amazon Smoke Detectors Recalled for Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling 11,000 LShome Photoelectric 3-Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarms sold exclusively on Amazon due to a potential fire hazard.

According to Fox Business, the alarms may fail to activate promptly if the sensing threshold is set too high. The recalled units are white, circular, battery-operated with a light, sound warning, and test button. The affected model number is XG-7D04-KZ9Z and SKU CX-50YP-A5VN, printed on the bottom of each alarm.

The products were sold on Amazon from February 2024 through December 2025 for approximately $30. Consumers are advised to stop using the smoke detectors immediately and can discard them safely. No injuries or incidents have been reported in connection with the recalled alarms.

The CPSC instructs consumers to contact lmm15957491237@163.com for guidance on receiving a refund through Amazon.