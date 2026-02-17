Police: Student’s Info Used in Marysville School Threats

MARYSVILLE, OH (WOWO) A Marysville woman is facing charges after police say she used a student’s information to send threatening emails targeting a local school.

According to the Marysville Police Division, 37-year-old Colleen May was charged Friday with making terroristic threats after confessing to sending multiple emails containing threats.

WBNS reports that officers were first notified Thursday by the Union County Clerk of Courts about a suspicious email that included generalized threats toward a local school, though no specific building was named. While investigating at a home on the city’s south side, officers learned a second email with similar statements had been sent to Marysville Schools.

Police determined both emails originated from the same account. Investigators identified May as the suspect and say she admitted to sending the messages. Authorities say she also confessed to using a student’s personal information in an attempt to conceal her identity and cover up additional alleged crimes.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the south side residence. May was taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.