Indiana State Police Urge Halloween Safety For Trick-Or-Treaters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — As Halloween approaches, the Indiana State Police are reminding families across the region to make safety a top priority during trick-or-treating events.

With children eager to dress up and collect candy, troopers at the Fort Wayne Post say a few simple precautions can help ensure everyone has a fun and safe night.

Police advise parents and guardians to confirm the designated trick-or-treat times for their community and to make sure costumes are visible to drivers by adding flashlights, glow sticks, or reflective materials. Children should always travel in groups or with an adult and stick to sidewalks whenever possible.

Officers also encourage trick-or-treaters to visit only homes with their porch lights on and to avoid entering any houses. If a child becomes separated from their group, they should remain where they are and ask a trusted adult for help. Parents are also reminded to check all candy before it’s eaten.

For those not participating in Halloween festivities, police have an important message as well: slow down and stay alert for children walking along roadways.

“The most important thing is making sure everyone gets home safely at the end of the night,” the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post said in a statement. “By following a few safety tips, families can focus on having fun and making memories.”

Trick-or-treat times vary by community, and residents are encouraged to check local schedules before heading out.