Indiana Tax Amnesty Period Set for July 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana taxpayers with overdue taxes will have a chance to pay their bills without penalties this summer, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue. The state’s tax amnesty period runs from July 15 through September 15 and applies to debts owed before January 1, 2024. Individuals and businesses who did not participate in Indiana’s 2005 or 2015 amnesty programs are eligible to take part.

During the amnesty window, taxpayers can settle liabilities without facing civil or criminal penalties, including late fees, interest, or collection costs. Debts over $100 for individuals or $500 for businesses can be placed on payment plans, which must be completed by June 7, 2027, to avoid additional charges.

Collections from the program will be allocated according to state law, primarily supporting Indiana’s General Fund for government activities, the Department of Revenue says. United Collection Bureau will help raise awareness and facilitate participation, earning 5.5% of collections for its services.

Estimates for total revenue vary. Indiana’s Legislative Services Agency projects $156 million to $277 million in collections, while the State Budget Agency includes $124 million in its forecast for the upcoming fiscal year. Lawmakers introduced the program as a way to encourage voluntary payments after prior revenue forecasts anticipated minimal growth.

Indiana has offered similar amnesty programs in 2005 and 2015. The 2015 program collected $188.5 million, with the majority coming from out-of-state businesses. Officials say the 2026 program is designed to simplify payments and boost voluntary compliance across the state.