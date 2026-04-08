Suspect Flees After Cass-Elkhart Vehicle Chase Ends in Crash

ELKHART, IND. (WOWO) Police are searching for a suspect who fled following a vehicle chase and crash Monday night, according to WNDU. The pursuit began in Cass County, Michigan, and ended near Adamsville Church in Elkhart County, Indiana, just before 8:45 p.m.

Authorities report the suspect ran from the vehicle after the crash. Law enforcement in Elkhart County deployed dogs and drones to assist in the search, but later suspended active operations. Officials in both counties say the investigation is ongoing.

No personal information about the suspect has been released by police. Residents in the area are asked to stay alert and report any tips to local law enforcement.