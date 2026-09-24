Indiana Tech partners with global esports organization Gen.G

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Tech is partnering with global esports organization Gen.G to give students new opportunities to learn about careers in esports, gaming and related industries.

The partnership will provide experiential learning and professional development opportunities for students studying areas including business, marketing, education and game development.

Gen.G, based in Seoul, South Korea, operates competitive esports teams and educational programs. Through the partnership, Indiana Tech students will have opportunities to learn from professionals working in the esports and gaming industries.

Potential opportunities include educational programming and masterclasses, career development, networking and mentorship, international learning experiences and exposure to the business operations of global esports organizations.

Indiana Tech students also may participate in Gen.G’s Practicum Abroad program, a three-week educational trip to Seoul. The program includes visits to industry organizations, meetings with professionals and opportunities to learn more about South Korea’s esports and gaming industry.

Indiana Tech esports director Jake Middleton said the partnership will expand opportunities for students and strengthen the university’s collegiate esports program.

The partnership also could create opportunities for students from South Korea to visit Indiana Tech through camps and other educational programs, with the possibility of pursuing degrees at the university.

Gen.G also will support Indiana Tech esports teams and events through various activations, according to the university.

Indiana Tech offers career-focused degree and certificate programs in areas including business, engineering, computer science, cybersecurity, marketing, health sciences and criminal justice.