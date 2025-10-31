Indiana University Health New Fishers Tower

FISHERS, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana University Health (IU Health) celebrated a major milestone today with the opening of a new medical tower on the IU Health Fishers campus, marking the completion of the extensive Fishers Community Impact Project.

The multi-year project has nearly doubled the size of the campus and its workforce, significantly enhancing access to high-quality healthcare for one of the state’s fastest-growing areas: Fishers and the northeast suburbs of Indianapolis.

The new medical tower integrates a wide range of essential departments and specialized units, including:

Women’s and Newborn Care: A dedicated Labor and Delivery unit, an outpatient OB-GYN suite, and a Special Care Nursery.

Specialized Surgery: Mammography, Breast Surgery, and Endocrine Surgical Services.

Inpatient Capacity: The expansion adds 50 new inpatient beds, raising the campus total to 88.

The overall project also brought Riley Children’s Health Emergency medicine services, including a dedicated pediatric emergency unit, and introduced or expanded specialties such as Neurology, Pulmonology, and Ear, Nose & Throat.

Hospital leadership emphasized the project’s focus on meeting the growing community need.

“Our team is proud to open this new medical tower, a centerpiece of our hospital expansion and a reflection of our commitment to the Fishers community,” said Soula Banich, regional vice president and chief operations officer at IU Health Fishers. “This milestone represents years of planning, collaboration and growth… We’ve remained focused on delivering outstanding care.”

Michele Saysana, MD, president of IU Health’s Metro Region, added that the expansion is “an investment in the health and vibrancy of a community we are proud to serve,” designed to ensure families continue to receive highly skilled care close to home.

The Community Impact Project also extended offsite, outpatient access to primary care and specialists in both Fishers and McCordsville. The facility was previously renamed IU Health Fishers (formerly IU Health Saxony Hospital) in June 2025.