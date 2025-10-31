Indiana Court Hears NCAA Wrongful Death Case Over CTE Claims

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) The Indiana Court of Appeals is weighing whether the NCAA had a legal duty to warn college athletes about the long-term risks of head injuries.

The case centers on the estate of Christopher Riggs, a former Texas A&M football player who competed in the 1960s and was later diagnosed with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Riggs’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit claiming the NCAA failed to protect players by not warning them about the dangers of repeated head trauma.

Attorneys for the NCAA argued during oral arguments this week that the organization has no legal duty to issue binding rules on health and safety, saying that responsibility lies with individual universities.

The Riggs estate contends that the NCAA’s national oversight of college sports means it bears a duty of care to ensure athletes are informed of known risks. The case echoes a broader national debate over concussion protocols and liability within college and professional sports.

The appellate court’s decision could influence future lawsuits and how athletic organizations handle head injury prevention and education across the country.