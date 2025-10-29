INDOT Accelerates Charging the Crossroads

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana drivers are set to see a faster rollout of electric vehicle charging stations thanks to a revamped state initiative. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced it’s accelerating its Charging the Crossroads program, aimed at expanding EV infrastructure across the state.

Funded through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program, the initiative had been progressing steadily, but recent changes from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are giving states more flexibility to meet local needs. INDOT officials say these updated rules will allow them to focus on delivering reliable, accessible charging stations that Hoosier drivers can count on.

“This is about making sure that everyone in Indiana can drive electric without worrying about finding a charging station,” said INDOT spokesperson Jamie Reynolds. “The new guidance allows us to be smarter and faster in our planning, so EV drivers can travel confidently across the state.”

Charging stations aren’t just about convenience—they’re part of a larger effort to reduce carbon emissions and support Indiana’s transition to cleaner energy. With the accelerated program, INDOT plans to prioritize locations that will have the most impact for commuters, long-distance travelers, and communities that have been underserved in previous infrastructure plans.

Officials say the acceleration could mean a noticeable difference for drivers within the next year, though specific locations and timelines will be shared as projects are finalized.

Why it matters: Indiana is betting on EV growth as more Americans consider electric vehicles, and robust charging infrastructure is a crucial piece of that puzzle. The updated program signals a commitment to keep the state on track for a cleaner, more accessible future for transportation.