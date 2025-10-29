October 29, 2025
Purdue Search for Earhart Plane Delayed

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WOWO) — A joint mission by Purdue University and the Archaeological Legacy Institute to locate Amelia Earhart’s plane has been postponed until 2026.

The team had planned to investigate a visual anomaly in a lagoon on Nikumaroro Island, part of ongoing efforts to solve the century-old mystery of Earhart’s disappearance.

Officials say the delay is due to the expedition awaiting additional government clearance from Kiribati. Seasonal weather challenges were also cited as a factor in rescheduling the search.

The researchers remain committed to the mission and say the extra time will help ensure a safe and thorough investigation when they return next year.

