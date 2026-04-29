April 28, 2026
Indiana News

Indy 500 Testing

by Network Indiana0
Will Power, of Australia, drives into Turn 2 during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WOWO) — Cars were back on track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway as Indy 500 Open Test week got underway.

Gates opened at 9 a.m., testing started at 10, and fans were able to get in for free with free parking available as well.

Teams used the day to work on balance, fine-tune setups, and give drivers time on the track. The sessions offered an early read on speed.

Since 2021, every Indy 500 winner had posted top-ten times during the Open Test. The only exception came last year, when rookie Robert Shwartzman won the pole but did not go on to win the race.

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