April 8, 2026
Indiana News

Indy Shooting Suspect In Custody

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A shooting suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a chase and crashing into several cars on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD officers were called to Winthrop Avenue west of the Monon Trail just after 12:30 p.m. to investigate a “shots fired” call. When they arrived, they spotted the suspect driving by and tried to pull them over, but the driver refused to stop.

During the chase, investigators say the suspect tossed a gun and suspected drugs out of the car. The chase ended at East 30th Street and North Mitthoefer Road when the suspect crashed into two other vehicles. Police say that driver also hit a car earlier in the chase on North Chester Avenue.

Officers eventually took the suspect into custody. No serious injuries were reported.

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