Artemis II Crew Begins Final Preparations For Return To Earth

HOUSTON, (WOWO) — The astronauts of Artemis II are entering the final phase of their journey home, wrapping up key tasks aboard the Orion spacecraft ahead of their scheduled reentry later this week.

According to space.com, Commander Reid Wiseman began his final in-flight exercise session Tuesday afternoon, part of a daily routine designed to counteract the muscle and bone loss caused by microgravity. Before starting, Wiseman confirmed with mission control that this would be his last workout before splashdown, noting it would help with organizing and stowing equipment.

Securing items inside the Orion capsule is a critical step before reentry. Loose objects can pose serious risks as the spacecraft reenters Earth’s atmosphere at extreme speeds. Artemis II is expected to reach approximately 25,000 miles per hour during descent, setting a new record for a human-rated spacecraft returning from deep space.

The mission is scheduled to conclude with a splashdown on April 10 at 8:07 p.m. EDT. In preparation, the crew is stowing equipment, including their onboard exercise device, and conducting final system checks.

Additional activities planned for the day include a live event with the Canadian Space Agency, practicing radiation safety procedures, and participating in a late-night press conference. The astronauts will also run maneuverability tests, switching between Orion’s attitude control modes to ensure stability during the final stages of flight.

These final preparations mark the closing chapter of Artemis II, a mission seen as a major step in NASA’s efforts to return humans to the Moon and eventually send astronauts to Mars.