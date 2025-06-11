Infant Mortality Improvement

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — More Hoosier babies are living to see their first birthday. That’s according to a new report on infant mortality from the Indiana Dept. of Health.

The new preliminary data shows the state, and its mothers and babies, are doing better in that regard than anytime since 1900. The figures show that the rate is 6.3 for every 1,000 live births, which is down from 6.6 for every 1,000 live births.

The figures seem cold. But, Eden Bezy, Assistant Commissioner for Women, Children and Families for the Dept. of Health, says those numbers represent babies.

“It’s important to note that a rate represents actual infants. As a reminder, this is our lowest rate that we have seen since 1900. This is definitely something to celebrate,” she said.

Bezy said the health of the mother is key in making sure babies make it.

“That relates to the health of mom, before, during and between pregnancies,” she said. In Indiana some babies are born too small and too early, she said. So, it’s important that hospitals are prepared for these scenarios.

She said the department has been investing in programs to make sure women have access to resources that can show or help them with their health. That includes healthy foods and beverages and being physically active. Bezy said that includes making sure expectant mothers know about the WIC program.

Another factor that contributes to the deaths of babies is unsafe sleeping. Bezy said it’s important to make sure that babies are sleeping alone, with no stuffed animals, no soft bedding and that babies are snuggled safely in “sleep sacks”, instead of blankets.

She said the mission of the Dept. of Health is to make people aware not only of the new numbers, but of ways to stay healthy and be healthy during pregnancy.

“That’s the beautiful part of this preliminary data is that we’re making sure communities have access to this data as soon as possible so that they can make sure that they can use it and act on it as soon as possible so we keep doing the things that are working well and keep working to make moms and babies as healthy as possible.”