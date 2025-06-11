Nurse Saves Girl At Lake

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WOWO) — A nurse is credited with administering life-saving aid to a 10-year-old girl who was unresponsive for a few minutes in a western Indiana lake.

The nurse, named Ashley Pecchenino, was at a beach at Raccoon Lake Tuesday when she helped save the young girl who was pulled from the water and brought back to the beach by her grandfather, according to officials. The girl had been underwater between two and three minutes.

Pecchenino, of Iroquois County, IL, helped the girl regain consciousness before she was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also said there were conservation officers in the area of Raccoon Lake for river rescue training when they got word of the girl being unresponsive in the water. Parke County EMS and Bellmore Fire Department also responded.