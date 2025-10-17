October 17, 2025
Indiana News

Injured State Trooper

by Network Indiana0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Indianapolis on Thursday.

According to ISP, the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Keystone Avenue. They said the trooper, who was responding to a call at the time, was turning onto the road after exiting from I-465 westbound.

After stopping at a traffic light with their lights and sirens on, the trooper started to pull through the intersection when he was hit by a driver heading northbound on Keystone Avenue in a black 2025 Hyundai Tucson. The trooper was struck on the driver’s side of his vehicle.

Both the trooper and the other driver were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries.

Indiana State Police are investigating the collision. They don’t believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Related posts

Indiana First Lady To Award Grants To 35 State Organizations

WOWO News

Libertarian Party Announces Candidates

Kylie Havens

Penny Pitch collecting donations for Shepherd’s House at ALL Phil’s One Stop locations

Kayla Blakeslee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.