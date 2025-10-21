Inmate On The Run In Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–On Tuesday, during a transport to the Marion County Community Justice Campus, an inmate named Dionte Green jumped out of a transport vehicle and fled from custody.

Investigators say Green is 35 years old and approximately 5’9 and 160 pounds. Green was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Green was also wearing leg shackles and handcuffs at the time of his escape.

Green was under arrest for an outstanding warrant out of Marion County for unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Police are using drones to search an area near the Community Justice Campus that includes the Christian Park neighborhood and the area just north and east of Crown Hill Cemetery.

“Multiple agencies are assisting in attempting to locate Green. Please refer any inquiries to the Marion County Community Corrections Agency. Any citizen with knowledge of the whereabouts of Dionte Green are encouraged to call 911 for police assistance,” said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

Community Corrections is an independent agency and is not overseen by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office of Sheriff Kerry Forestal.