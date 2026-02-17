High School Secretary Arrested

UNION CITY, Ind. (WOWO) — A high school secretary from Union City was arrested Saturday after an investigation into a sexual relationship with a student.

31-year-old Alicia Hughes, an employee of the Randolph Eastern School Corporation, was taken into custody after her husband discovered her with an 18-year-old student during the overnight hours. Police say a physical confrontation ensured in which Hughes was attacked.

During the investigation, officers learned that Hughes had been involved in a sexual relationship with a different student who was 17 at the time. Investigators say the two had engaged in sexual activity at least five times.

Hughes was taken to the Randolph County Jail on preliminary charges of child seduction.

“The Union City Police Department extends its appreciation to the Randolph Eastern School Corporation for its swift cooperation, transparency, and commitment to protecting the students of the district throughout this investigation,” the Union City Police Department said.