Statewide Silver Alert Has Been Declared.

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of John Wankoswki, a 62 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing tan and red plaid coat, camo patterned jacket, light colored shirt, tan pants, and boots.

John is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 9 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 3:50 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Wankoswki, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.