October 21, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Statewide Silver Alert Has Been Declared.

by David Scheie0

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Lawrence Police Department is investigating the disappearance of John Wankoswki, a 62 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing tan and red plaid coat, camo patterned jacket, light colored shirt, tan pants, and boots.

John is missing from Lawrence, Indiana which is 9 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 3:50 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on John Wankoswki, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

Related posts

Fort Wayne weekend events, February 15 – 17

Brooklyne Beatty

Tornado Sirens Activated In Angola Monday Night

WOWO News

Pasztor’s murder sentence corrected after AG’s request

Tom Franklin

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.