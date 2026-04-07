April 7, 2026
Indiana News

Investigation Underway After Inmate Death At Miami Correctional Facility

by David Scheie0

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigations Division out of the Peru Post were called to the facility on April 4, 2026, to examine the death of 50-year-old Shawn Booker.

State police are working alongside the Miami County Coroner’s Office and facility investigators to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An autopsy is scheduled to establish the official cause of death. Authorities confirmed that Booker’s family has been notified.

No further information has been released as the case remains an active and ongoing investigation.

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