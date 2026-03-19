NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament Returns to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One of the biggest weekends in Division III college basketball is returning to Fort Wayne as the NCAA men’s quarterfinals and semifinals get underway Thursday.

The city has hosted the late-round tournament games since 2019, drawing teams and fans from across the country. Last year’s event set the all-time attendance record for the Division III tournament.

Local tourism officials say Fort Wayne’s long connection to basketball has helped make the event a strong draw for visiting teams and supporters. Jazmin Zavala with Visit Fort Wayne says the community has embraced the tournament and consistently turns out large crowds.

The games also bring a measurable economic boost to the region. Tourism officials estimate the event generates about $1.3 million annually for the local economy as visiting players, families and fans stay in area hotels and spend money at restaurants and attractions, according to the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette.

City and tourism leaders say the tournament continues to highlight Fort Wayne as a destination for major amateur sporting events while bringing national attention to the community each spring.