April 23, 2026
Fox National

Iran Activates Air Defenses, Detected ‘Small Drones At Several Locations,’ State Media Reports

by Fox News0
The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, early Wednesday, June 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

(FOX NEWS) — Tehran experienced air defense systems in action Thursday as explosions were heard in the western part of the city, according to reports.

The Associated Press reported Iranian state media saying the move was against “hostile targets,” without further elaboration.

Witnesses said air defense systems were also heard southwest of the city, the outlet said.

According to Reuters, Fars News Agency said air defenses were activated after detecting “small drones at several locations across Iran.”

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